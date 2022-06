Following the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw, here is what the match card for WWE’s Money in the Bank premium live event looks like. WWE is holding a premium live event on July 4 weekend. This Saturday, July 2, Money in the Bank emanates from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Of course, this will be headlined by the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, where the winner will earn a championship match whenever and where they want for the next year. The only way to win is to grab the briefcase that is hanging above the ring.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO