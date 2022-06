With the 2021-22 NHL season officially in the rearview mirror for the Philadelphia Flyers, it is time for the organization to take a step forward and start working towards next season. Regardless of how tough last year ended for the Flyers, there were a handful of bright moments that gave fans hope moving forward. After dealing with key injuries throughout the entire season, the club thought it would be in the clear heading into the offseason, but now that just is not the case anymore.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO