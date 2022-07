HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Huntington woman was sentenced to three months in prison Monday for her role in a Nigerian fraud scheme, prosecutors said. Patricia Dudding, 70, was accused of being a money mule in a fraud scheme that scammed money from many individuals, some of whom were elderly, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said. She was also ordered to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO