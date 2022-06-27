ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services set for Caleb Swanigan

By Aaron Organ
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne basketball star Caleb Swanigan will be laid to rest later this week.

Swanigan passed away of natural causes June 20. He was 25.

Caleb Swanigan, Fort Wayne and Purdue basketball star, dead at 25

Swanigan overcame homelessness as a youth to star at Homestead High School, where he led the Spartans to a state title. As a prep player, Swanigan won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor, he was a Gatorade Player of the Year, and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

At Purdue University, Swanigan was a Big Ten Player of the Year and was an All-American.

Swanigan talks hoops, homelessness, and harmonies

He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft by the Portland Trailblazers. He played four seasons in the NBA, with Portland and Sacramento.

Swanigan eventually graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Educational History. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness, and released music in 2019.

SERVICES:

Services for Swanigan will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Chapel at 2505 W. Hamilton Road. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church.

MEMORIALS:

Memorials can be made to Summit Church, 2320 Maumee Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803) or Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, 2609 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807) or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802).

FULL OBITUARY

#Obituary#Purdue Basketball#Nba#Portland Trailblazers#Homestead High School#Spartans#All American#Purdue University#Summit Church#Nexstar Media Inc
