COVID Update: IL reports 3,997 new cases, zero new deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 2 days ago

Illinois reported 3,997 new COVID cases and zero new deaths Monday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,417,093 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and, at least 34,098 related deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health said the daily case rate per 100,000 people is at 30.6.

Cook, Lake and DuPage counties are all at a high community transmission level.

The levels are based on case and hospitalization rates and are meant to inform people about the dangers posed by the virus in their specific communities.

Kane, Grundy and LaSalle counties are at a low community level.

As of Sunday night, 1,071 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 132 patients were in the ICU, and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 25% of hospital beds are available.

A total of 22,626,630 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 65.14% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,891.

COVID vaccines have saved nearly 20 million lives world-wide in their first year of availability, according to a large-scale modeling study published Friday in "The Lancet."

Researchers estimated those lives were saved between December of 2020 and December of 2021. They also believe hundreds of thousands of more lives could have been saved if global vaccination rates had reached 40% by December 2021.

