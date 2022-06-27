ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents' trial

By COREY WILLIAMS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

Lawyers representing the parents of a Michigan teenager charged in a shooting at Oxford High School that left four of his fellow students dead...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Justice says it wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases. That’s broader exposure than initially disclosed Tuesday. Attorney General Rob Bonta, who heads the department, said Wednesday he was angered and disturbed by the failure to protect the information. Names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal histories were exposed for people who were granted or denied permits to carry concealed weapons between 2011 and 2021. Five other databases also were affected, but it’s unclear if personal information was exposed. The information on concealed carry permits was publicly available for less than 24 hours.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wcn247.com

Family blames fatal wreck on PennDOT's failure to fix ditch

AUBURN, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing questions about whether its work on a narrow, twisty state road caused a fatal motorcycle wreck. Leslie Gingrich was riding her Harley in Schuylkill County on June 4 when she hit a gully spanning both lanes of the road. Gingrich was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. A PennDOT crew had excavated a trench at the site and filled it with stone, but residents say the stone washed away, leaving a ditch. Residents say PennDOT knew about the hazard but did nothing to fix it. PennDOT says it's investigating.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wcn247.com

Arizona attorney general: Pre-state abortion ban enforceable

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced his decision Wednesday and said he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Brnovich has been weighing the old law since last Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision that said abortion was a constitutional right. His decision puts him at odds with Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who says a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks takes precedence. Abortion providers across Arizona worried about being prosecuted stopped performing the procedures last week.
ARIZONA STATE
wcn247.com

Sheetz lowers gas prices through July 4 weekend to help drivers save

ALTOONA, Pa.-- Sheetz has lowered its price for unleaded 88 gasoline to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. A Sheetz news release announced it intended to "reduce pain at the pump for consumers" immediately. Sheetz added that is selling E85 gasoline for $3.49 a gallon. "The EPA...
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Oakland County, MI
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wcn247.com

Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a law enacting a photo identification requirement for voters in advance of the November election. The photo ID requirement will take effect Aug. 28, meaning it won't be in place for the Aug. 2 primaries. It's part of a broader elections bill that also will allow two weeks of in-person absentee voting without needing to provide a reason why voters can't cast ballots on Election Day. The photo ID requirement has long been backed by Republicans while Democrats led a push for the early voting provision. The Missouri law comes as numerous other states also have been either tightening or relaxing their voting requirements.
MISSOURI STATE
wcn247.com

Puerto Rico sets 7th electric rate increase in just a year

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials in Puerto Rico are raising electric rates again — the seventh time in a year amid continuining power outages and the U.S. territory's economic crisis. For a client that consumes 800 kilowatt hours, the new rate will be 33 cents per kwh, compared with the previous 29 cents. The average U.S. electric rate is 14 cents per kwh, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rate increase announced Wednesday will go into effect Friday, angering many on the island of 3.2 million people who must deal with constant power outages. Thefailures are blamed on crumbling infrastructure due to lack of maintenance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy