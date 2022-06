With help of federal representatives, area has been awarded $3.9M to aid in brownfield development. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Monday announced that, with the help of federal representatives, Niagara County has been awarded the Revolving Loan Fund of $3.9 million. These monies will help fund the clean-up process of brownfield projects, ranging from cleaning buildings with asbestos or lead contamination, to assessing and cleaning abandoned properties.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO