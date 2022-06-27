ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Southport Yacht Club

By Hollyanna Bates
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a successful Commissioning Week, the SYC Sailing Program is ready for the sailors to arrive. Island walkers noticed Turnabouts being ferried from their winter havens where they may have been nestled in driveways, under decks and stashed away in garages. In addition to the Turnabout fleet, SYC instructors also launched...

Got bookmarks? It’s time for Books In Boothbay

Attention book lovers: Your summer event is literally around the corner! That’s right, Books In Boothbay returns on Saturday, July 9 at Boothbay Railway Village Museum, 586 Wiscasset Road/Route 27 in Boothbay. And as you may remember, admission is free. The event has two sessions again this year: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., and will have 20 Maine authors and their latest works.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Tammy L. Chubbuck

Tammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1982.
EDGECOMB, ME
‘Wiscasset Homes on Tour’ highlights style and history July 9

A fine collection of Wiscasset area homes, along with an artist’s studio and a well-preserved historical building, are featured on “Wiscasset Homes on Tour” on Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour-goers will also enjoy music and refreshments at selected sites. One of the tour’s...
WISCASSET, ME
Cruise, silent auction to benefit Action for Animals

Action for Animals Maine is a local non-profit organization serving Lincoln County, providing funding for emergency veterinary services for pet owners who otherwise cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. The mission of this organization is to keep pets with their families for as long as possible. Fundraising is an essential to ensure that funds are available for those who need it. The biggest fundraiser ever for Action for Animals will be the upcoming Harbor Cruise!
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
‘Mostly People ... For A Change’ at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta is showcasing a solo show of the paintings of Bailey Island artist, Dennis Wilkins. The public is invited to meet the artist on Saturday, July 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Wilkins will be in the gallery to introduce his work and light refreshments will be provided.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton

A memorial gathering for Dianne R. Caton, who passed away on March 4, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16 at the Wiscasset Yacht Club, 2 Water Street, Wiscasset. Family and friends are invited to remember Dianne with a service at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering with light refreshments until 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta.
WISCASSET, ME
Edgecomb FD pancake breakfast July 2

Please plan to join the members of the Edgecomb Fire Department for our annual Pancake Breakfast. It will be held at the Edgecomb Fire Station on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 11 a.m. We will be serving pancakes, bacon, coffee, and juice. This will be a great chance to enjoy a great breakfast, while meeting your firefighters and many of your neighbors. We look forward to seeing you. Donations requested.
EDGECOMB, ME
Democrats to host annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) will host its annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 3 p.m under the big tent at Cider Hill Farm, 785 Main St. in Waldoboro. This will be the fifth year the event will be hosted at the pastoral site, which is generously provided by Jeff Hurd of The Narrows Tavern in Waldoboro, who will also cater the bake.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Alive on the Common concerts start June 30

Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce and Wiscasset Parks and Recreation are partnering on this summer’s “Alive on the Common” concert series on Wiscasset Common. All the concerts start at 6 p.m.:. June 30, Pan Fried Steel (Caribbean), sponsored by Pat Stauble Antiques/Midcoast Provisions; July 7, Salty Dogs...
WISCASSET, ME
Selectmen meet new town planner

Boothbay Harbor selectmen welcomed new town planner Isabelle Oechslie June 27. Oechslie comes from South Portland where she worked for a year as a community planner after spending over two years in Saco as a planning and economic development associate and program coordinator. She will spend half her time in the Harbor; the other half, in Damariscotta.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Bayville Buzz

Summer is here – but maybe someone should tell the Bayville weather. There have been several Alina Blakesley sightings on Virginia Street as 7-month-old puppy Lucky has been taking her out for nice, long walks and training. Alina's husband, Robert, recently joined the nonagenarian club and still celebrates his membership by cutting his lawn.
BAYVILLE, ME
Southport Column: Events on the horizon

If you are reading this column on Tuesday, June 28, and you are a registered voter on Southport, today is the day to vote your opinion on the question of fiber optic cable for everyone on the island. The town hall was comfortably filled last Wednesday evening as Southporters had their second opportunity since the last vote in favor installing fiber optic cable throughout the island, to ask questions of all parties involved. We learned that even if the vote is in favor of the installation of fiber optic, and you prefer the service you currently have, you may keep it. Also, before you mark your ballot, note the explanation at the bottom of the page to ensure you are voting your will. The wording of the issues on which you are voting can be a bit confusing.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Gathering for Paul Dickson

You’re invited to join us and celebrate the life of Paul Dickson on Saturday, July 9 at 1 p.m. at the Dickson family home (77 Westport Bridge Road, Wiscasset). We will be gathering with friends and family to enjoy a casual potluck lunch and honor an incredible man who is greatly missed. Please bring your fondest memories of Paul to share with all.
WISCASSET, ME
Patricia I. MacNeil

Patricia “Patty” Iva (Richardson) MacNeil passed away peacefully on the morning of June 23, 2022, at the age of 64. Patty was born on Aug. 19, 1957, at the Memorial Hospital in Bath, Maine to Jim and Betty (Giles) Richardson. She grew up with her younger sister, Jami Ann, in West Bath next to the New Meadows River. Patty enjoyed a happy childhood that included frequent visits to family at Giles Place on Mill Cove in Boothbay Harbor. She graduated from Morse High School in 1975. A few years later, Patty met William “Bill” Michael MacNeil Sr. in Popham Beach, Maine. They married in May of 1982 and lived in Virginia for a few years before settling in Sanford, Maine, where they raised three children together.
BATH, ME
Mary A. Sprague

Mary Anne Sprague, born May 11, 1942, died peacefully at her Windsor home on June 24, 2022. A 1960 graduate of Morse High School and Bath native, Mary Anne loved sharing stories about the area in “the old days” and often regaled her family with tales of local legends and childhood adventures. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and often remarked that her kids were her “whole life.” She loved to host family gatherings (creating core memories for all of us with pool parties in the ’90s that lasted all day and late into the night) and enjoyed family road trips to magical places like Walt Disney World and Area 51. She took great pleasure in the little things in life — a good cup of Sanka every morning with her toast, skunking her husband at cribbage, eating rock crabs, and making fudge and potato salad for her grandson, David, with whom she always shared an especially deep connection. She also loved thinking about and talking about life’s great mysteries, and one of her favorite things to do was to stay up late debating religion and philosophy with her son. She was famous for her long phone calls that often hit the three hour mark and always covered a wide range of unexpected topics - their absence is already very deeply felt. Mom taught all of us important life lessons that we will carry with us forever: keep it simple, be quick to laugh, keep them guessing, and always blow on the dice before you roll them.
WINDSOR, ME
Dennis H. Foley

Dennis H. Foley, 75, of Wenham, Massachusetts and Southport passed away in his home on June 22, 2022 following a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane C. (Knowlton) Foley with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on Nov. 2, 1946, he was...
SOUTHPORT, ME
June 29 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between May 27 and June 26. On June 12, Officer Jenn Gosselin arrested Luis Sierra, 28, of Glastonbury, Connecticut for operating under the influence. On June 12, Officer Nick Upham arrested Ryan Shorey, 28, of Southport for operating under the influence. On June 13, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release. On June 22, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Asa Lucier, 29, of Boothbay for failure to appear.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Five arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 240 calls for service for the period of June 21 to June 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4968 calls for service. Joseph Eno, 18, of Brunswick was issued a summons June 8 for Minor Consuming Liquor, on Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, by Deputy Ethan Burns.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Health Center welcomes new medical provider, elects officers

Please join us in welcoming Brianna Cox, family nurse practitioner, to the Boothbay Region Health Center. Brianna will be treating patients full-time starting this week through early-August. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and received her master’s in nursing from Spring Arbor University. She received her certification as a family nurse practitioner in May, 2021 and has recently completed her residency with Penobscot Community Health Care.
BOOTHBAY, ME

