5 injured including a child as shots ring out near Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five people including a child were injured in a shooting following an altercation Monday near Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers said during a news briefing that the shooting Monday afternoon appeared to have occurred on Holly Street following an altercation between individuals who knew each other.

A child and a male victim who had life-threatening injuries were found near 2000 Holly Street and were transported to Atrium Main. A juvenile and an adult male were found nearby suffering from gunshot wounds and were also transported to Atrium Main. A fifth victim showed up later at the hospital, officers said.

CMPD later said that following the treatments from Medic, none of the five victims have life-threatening injuries.

CMPD wouldn’t clarify how old the child who was injured was, other than to say a child was injured. The child was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.

A large number of rounds and multiple guns were involved and there was more than one shooter, officers said. CMPD said there are not believed to be any outstanding parties being sought that were involved in the incident.

CSI, CFD, operations command, and crime stoppers were among the departments that responded to the scene.

