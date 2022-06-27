ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Abortion rights advocates assemble at Allen County courthouse

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People calling – loudly – for abortion rights in the wake...

www.wane.com

Comments

wfft.com

Protests over Roe v. Wade reversal continue in Fort Wayne

Dozens filled the lawn of the Allen County Courthouse on Monday to advocate for abortion access for all people with uteruses. Protests over Roe v. Wade reversal continue in downtown Fort Wayne. Protests against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade racketed back up in Fort Wayne Monday....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Red River fines resolution introduced at city council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council was able to move on with a resolution from Councilman Russ Jehl regarding Red Rivers fines at Tuesday’s meeting. Jehl had to attend the meeting via Zoom. Despite the 5:30 p.m. start time, he wasn’t connected via Zoom until 6:10 p.m., and wasn’t visible on camera until 6:16 p.m. At 6:42 p.m., Jehl could finally be heard in the meeting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

City Council Approves $5 For Grant Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne can officially move forward with a grant program using about $5 million of federal pandemic relief funding for four grant programs after receiving Fort Wayne City Council approval Tuesday. According to The Journal Gazette, Tim Berry of Crowe LLC, a city consultant, and Megan Butler, grant administrator, pitched the programs that will use $5.35 million of its $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds on grants for local organizations. The plan will designate $1.5 million for small businesses, $1.5 million for nonprofit, non-health-care agencies, $1.35 million for public health organization support and $1 million for tourism-related industry support.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Window to legally shoot fireworks in Fort Wayne opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) As the 4th of July approaches, the sounds of fireworks will be more prevalent as residents get ready to celebrate our nation’s independence. However in Fort Wayne there are certain times starting Wednesday through July 9 where residents can legally shoot them off. When Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Street Outreach connecting people in need with resources

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — People in crisis tend to avoid the cops. Drugs, warrants or just being homeless make them wary of interaction with the police. But there are two local cops – with Vice & Narcotics at that – who are out there trying to help people with substance abuse and alcohol problems as their main focus and the associated problems that go with that lifestyle.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Fort Wayne Post State Troopers and Allen County Citizen Recognized

FORT WAYNE – On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony at the Government Center (South) to recognize the exemplary and often heroic actions performed by ISP personnel over the course of the preceding year. At this year’s ceremony, there were three Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘All in Allen’ to plan next 20 years for the county

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “All in Allen” is getting public comment on its way to planning the next 20 years of development in Allen County. Allen County and Fort Wayne government officials alike are hosting a series of open houses presenting the draft in its current state, diving into each of the draft’s ten focuses and taking public comment as the envisioned plan becomes reality.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Schrocks Honored For Contributions To Syracuse Community

SYRACUSE — Doug Schrock’s birthday party was in full swing Monday evening, June 27 when Syracuse Councilman Larry Siegel; State Representative Curt Nisly and his wife, Mary; State Representative Dave Abbott; and State Senator Blake Doriot and his wife, Kelli; crashed the party for a very special reason.
SYRACUSE, IN
WANE-TV

Bloomingdale Neighborhood and Wells Street receive AARP Community Challenge Grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association and Historic Wells Street Business Corridor are recipients of the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grant. This area that connects to downtown Fort Wayne has made incredible improvements, especially in the last few years. The Bloomingdale neighborhood hopes this grant will improve livability for residents as wells as bring a more sense of community in the area.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Orders Chinworth Court Apartment Building Demolished

Ralph Fitch might be the most exasperating person Warsaw's code enforcement staff comes in contact with. The Larwill man has had a history of documented unsafe and troubled rental properties in Warsaw, including two that have attracted squatters content to live rent-free without electricity or water. In recent years, city...
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Councilman Jehl proposes trash refund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The transition from Red River to GFL is set to take place this week, but City Councilman Russ Jehl is calling for you to get a refund after so many Red River missed pickups. Jehl is calling for the city of Fort...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Where are the best places to watch Fort Wayne’s July 4 fireworks?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne’s firework show is Monday, July 4, at 10:00 p.m. Fireworks will be lit off from the Indiana Michigan Power rooftop. You may be wondering, “where’s the best place to watch the fireworks?” With help from Visit Fort Wayne, we’ve broken down a few of the hot spots to see the action in the sky.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Better days ahead’: What Fort Wayne residents can expect from new trash hauler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — GFL takes over Fort Wayne’s trash and recycling collection contract on Friday, and Mayor Tom Henry promises “better days are ahead.”. Henry was joined by city officials and GFL representatives Tuesday to provide an “education and outreach update” for residents before the transition from Red River at week’s end. Watch the full press conference above.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Debris cleanup is expected to be done in mid-July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Two weeks after the derecho blew through Fort Wayne, debris clean-up is far from being done. Monday, city crews tackled two subdivisions. While they may not seem like a lot of ground, crews say that it is progress. “We were able to get out two subdivisions,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Stellhorn Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Stellhorn Road late Wednesday morning. Police and medics were called around 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads on a report of a crash. The crash happened at the entrance to the Northwood shopping center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

State Road 827 to close in Fremont for reconstruction through October

FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
FREMONT, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Flagstar Bank notifying customers of December system breach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Some customers of Flagstar Bank are being notified that a December 2021 “cyber incident” may have exposed their information to intruders. The company recently began contacting those affected by the system breach, including some in the ABC21 viewing area. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN

