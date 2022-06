Williamsport, Pa. — One Lycoming College grad has committed to eight years of U.S. Army Reserves service as of a commissioning ceremony in May. Erika Boyer of East Greenville, Pa., a 2022 graduate, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves and received assignment to the Quartermaster Corps. Upon commissioning, she committed to eight years of service. As an ROTC cadet, Boyer juggled academic commitments alongside weekly...

EAST GREENVILLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO