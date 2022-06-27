Police search for missing 33-year-old man in North Lauderdale

Officials call it a crime of opportunity. It's one of two recent Sunday morning attacks. Police believe there's one suspect responsible for the two different robberies in Fort Lauderdale, with the most recent much more violent than the first. At around 5:20 a.m. on June 12, a man attacks a woman in a shopping plaza in the 3200 block of West Davie Boulevard. The assault was caught on security camera footage.The victim says he was trying to steal her purse."My instinct was to tussle with him because I never suffered an assault, and I got really scared," she said.The victim...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO