Police search for missing 33-year-old man in North Lauderdale

MIAMI - Neighbors quietly gathered Tuesday, heartbroken they say a mother and her two children died in a hit-and-run crash the night before."Because I'm a mother. I'm a grandmother. Like Cindy, I came to this country working hard for a future. She did the same from Dubai," said Estrella Garcia Ramos.Ramos organized the vigil outside homes at Harbor Island. She was joined by other neighbors sharing grief in the tragedy."Yesterday was a shock. Now, I think it's more reflection and realizing what happened here and the lives that were lost," said Chris Joly.Although the accident has been cleared, charred crosswalk...
Comments / 0