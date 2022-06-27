ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearthstone’s next expansion is a devilish murder mystery

By Cass Marshall
Cover picture for the articleHearthstone is a light-hearted, questionably canon take on some of the stories told in the greater Warcraft franchise. One of the most popular parts of the most recent Shadowlands expansion was the Venthyr, who serve as vampiric torturers to help wicked souls redeem themselves in the afterlife of Revendreth. They’re led...

