While the fireworks stands are open, the City of Chillicothe has limitations to the type of fireworks you can use and when they can be used. City Code says fireworks can be used within the city limits from July 1st to the 4th. The public may use ground-based fireworks within the city limits. That includes firecrackers and aerial fireworks that are fully consumed.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO