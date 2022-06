Rapper-turned- politician Moses Michael Levi Barrow, better known as former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, almost lost it all following a 1999 club shooting in New York City. Still, through perseverance, the emcee completed a 10-year bid that would’ve defeated most and garnered himself a respectable political career as the Belizean House of Representatives. Over the weekend, the busy office holder stepped away from his duties to attend the BET Awards 2022 hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson where dozens more legendary industry figures gathered to celebrate culture’s biggest night. As we look back at some of the most memorable moments from this year’s ceremony, please get to know our presenter a little better with these fast facts.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO