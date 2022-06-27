ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain: 2 granddaughters

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
MADRID (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters.

Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.

She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO summit.

“I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady told Letizia as they chatted at the palace. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.”

Her adult granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan — Finnegan was already in Spain when the first lady arrived — did not join her palace visit. They were at the U.S. Embassy visiting with Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, formerly the first lady’s chief of staff, Biden said.

The first lady also paid a courtesy call on Begoña Gómez, the wife of President Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center in Madrid for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and meet with Ukrainian families in Madrid.

She and the president will attend a NATO dinner on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first lady will participate in the agenda for spouses of the NATO country leaders, including visits to Madrid’s Prado and Reina Sofia museums, before she flies back to Washington.

President Biden will depart for Washington on Thursday after the NATO summit ends.

Brent Messer
3d ago

so we just paid for two different aircraft to fly to Spain but lets.all go green it cost about 200,000 $ a hour to fly Air force one. so let just send two do the math

KevinL
3d ago

So Democrats complain nonstop on Trump playing golf on taxpayers dime but praise Pelosi on her trips around the world, Biden’s trips and every other politicians free rides.

VJD
3d ago

The home-wrecker deserves to go NOwhere representing America! She is a user and puts out to get what she wants. No respect for this kind of female.

The Independent

Fake ‘The Atlantic’ article on Biden’s bike fall goes viral

The Atlantic has debunked a doctored screenshot circulated on social media of an article that used its masthead and stated president Joe Biden’s bike fall was “heroic”.The American magazine did not publish such an article about Mr Biden’s fall from his bike in Delaware and the screenshot has been debunked as “fake”.A fact check by news agency Reuters said “no such headline was published by the outlet”.The screenshot featured the spurious headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall”, along with a sub headline stating, “The President gracefully illustrated an important lesson for all Americans – when we fall, we must...
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
