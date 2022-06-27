Best breakfast spots in Troy, according to Tripadvisor

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Troy, you have quite a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Troy, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Cafe Deli-Icious

Cafe Deli-Icious is a deli that offers both breakfast and lunch.

Rated 5 out of 5 (7 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 413 River Street

Top review: “I have never had a bad meal here. Everything is delicious and the staff is amazing. For real, you will not be disappointed.” — Bunnytravele

You can view the menu on the Cafe Deli-Icious website .

9. Country View Diner

The diner is also open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (86 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 855 Hoosick Road

Top review: “We stopped in on a whim. The service staff was very friendly & competent. The food arrived quickly, and was very tasty. Portion size was quite large. Prices were reasonable. Restaurant very clean.” — MusicManfromPA

You can view the menu on the Country View Diner website .

8. Carol’s Place

Carol’s Place serves lunch and dinner, as well as breakfast.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (25 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 536 Pawling Avenue

Top review: “Always great food. Carol is a staple in the Troy neighborhood. I highly recommend their breakfast. My family’s favorite pizza.” — Kerri G

You can view the menu on the Carol’s Place website .

7. South Troy Diner

South Troy Diner is open for both breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 579 1st Street

Top review: “I had breakfast here today with a friend. The place is spotless with a retro vibe. The staff are friendly and very attentive. The prices are reasonable, the portions large, and the food very good.” — ross5100

You can view the menu on the South Troy Diner Facebook page .

6. Little Pecks

Little Pecks is an all-day cafe with drinks, breakfast food and all-day food.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (14 reviews)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 211 Broadway

Top review: “Little Pecks offers lovely & creative choices for breakfast! I had an amazing latte with Biscoff cookies butter mixed in ~ who’d have thought that would be good, but try it! It’ll rock your espresso loving world!” — Mere57

You can view the menu on thee Little Pecks website .

5. The Daily Grind

The Daily Grind is open for both breakfast and lunch. The cafe has nother location in Albany.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 46 3rd Street

Top review: “This place is one of my go to spots in Troy. Their jazz brunch on Sunday being my favorite… but ANYTIME it is really great! Always fresh food prepared for you not sitting in a cooler… coffee and iced tea to die for! Service excellent. Give it a try! Its cash only but so so inexpensive it doesn’t require a credit card to walk out full!” — Artsygrrl

You can view the menu on The Daily Grind website .

4. Duncan’s Dairy Bar

Duncan’s Dairy Bar serves lunch and dinner in addition to breakfast.

Rated 4 out of 5 (45 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 890 Hoosick Road

Top review: “Stopped for breakfast as usual on a weekly basis. Since I order the same thing every week I no longer have to place the order. Simply sit and the food comes to me. I love their home fries and homemade raisin toast. Coffee is hot and fresh. Only place I know where the owner AND staff treat you like family. I remember this place from my childhood, some 60 years ago. Not much has changed, not even the comfort food. Can’t beat the price.” — David G

You can view the menu on the Duncan’s Dairy Bar website .

3. Alexis Diner

Alexis Diner also serves lunch and dinner. The diner has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (154 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 294 North Greenbush Road

Top review: “We three went to the Alexis the day after Christmas at 10 a.m. The place was packed, but we got a table within minutes. As it was so crowded, the noise level was high, but that did not take away from the fantastic food and excellent, caring service. Coffee was refilled repeatedly; the order was taken quickly and delivered correctly within a few minutes. I commented to our server, Heidi, how quick the food came for so busy a day. ‘Just our standard miracle!’ she said, and it was. Three of us ate for less than we spend for two at Denny’s. This will be our breakfast place every trip to the Albany area.” — Timothy M

You can view the menu on the Alexis Diner website .

2. The Whistling Kettle

The Whistling Kettle is a full service cafe that is openfor breakfast, lunch and brunch. The cafe has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (154 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 254 Broadway

Top review: “Really enjoyed our visit to the Whistling Kettle. There was an amazing selection of teas and scones and crepes. We all ordered something different and enjoyed our treats. My crepe was a little overdone, but the lemon curd was amazing! And the staff was very friendly and accommodating.” — Wendy P

The Whistling Kettle has two other locations in Schenectady and Ballston Spa. You can view the menu on the Whistling Kettle website .

1. Manory’s Restaurant

Manory’s is open for breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (64 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 99 Congress Street

Top review: “Great selection of breakfast food, well cooked and exceptional service. The place is a wonderful throwback to earlier times, perfect ambiance.” — 62HTS

You can view the menu on the Mealeo website .

