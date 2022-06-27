ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Streambank Erosion and Floodplain Importance Topics of New Publications

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMES, Iowa—Two new Iowa State University Extension and Outreach forestry publications are available for free on the Iowa State Extension Store. The releases highlight the results of research done at Walnut Creek watershed in central Iowa and discuss the mechanics and implications of sediment erosion in streams and...

