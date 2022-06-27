ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center man flown to Sioux Falls hospital after car crash

By Ariel Pokett
 2 days ago

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials said an Iowa man had to be extracted from his vehicle after he lost control.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Randy Nuzum, 60, of Sioux Center, was driving a Ford F-150 heading east on 360th Street when he lost control of the vehicle. Nuzum was said to have entered the south ditch and hit a MidAmerican Energy Company electrical utility pole.

Emergency responders with the Hudson Fire Department and Hudson Rescue had to extract Nuzum from the Ford and flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls to treat his injuries, according to the release.

The release stated that the Ford sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rock Valley Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Hudson Fire Department, Hudson Ambulance, Hawarden Fire Department, and Hawarden Ambulance.

IN THIS ARTICLE
