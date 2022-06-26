ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

DACC Helping to Get More Truck Drivers Ready for the Road

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABOVE: DACC welcomes new full-time tractor/trailer training specialist David Goble (center). Formerly a part-time instructor, Mr. Goble is shown here with fellow trailing specialist Kent Reining (second from left) and some students. America’s supply-chain crisis has created a new rock star: the tractor-trailer operator. To meet local, regional,...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

WCIA

Pedestrian hit by car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Champaign. Champaign Police officials confirmed that at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Neil and Healey Streets for a report of an accident with injuries. They said that the woman stepped into Neil […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Semi-truck carrying creamer crashes on I-57

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of I-57 in Champaign County is reduced to one lane as a result of a semi-truck crash. The crash happened in Pesotum at milepost 220. The truck, which was carrying creamer, rolled over into the right-side ditch. Illinois State Troopers were on the scene of the crash and said no […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Illinois Street closing in downtown Urbana

URBANA. Ill. (WCIA) — A road in downtown Urbana will be closing later this week in order to allow crews to make repairs to a cell tower in the area. West Illinois Street will close between South Race Street and South Broadway Avenue on Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. Access will be maintained to properties […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Danville Firefighters Receive Promotions

(Above) Danville firefighters Captain Tom Darby (left) and Lieutenant Tim McFadden (right) received promotions Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council Chambers. They were sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Ready for July 4th Weekend, and LOCK YOUR STORAGE SHEDS

The Danville Police Department continues their extra Fourth of July Patrols through this coming Tuesday, July 5th. Deputy Chief Terry McCord says they are especially watching for speeding, dangerous, and intoxicated drivers this weekend. Please do your best to keep everyone safe; including, leaving the fireworks to the experts. AUDIO:...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society closed to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One arrested in McDonald’s drive-through fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in Charleston earlier this month after a fight broke out in the drive-through of a McDonald’s following a minor vehicle collision. The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 12 West Lincoln Avenue on June 19. Officers said that after the collision, one of the drivers – Lamont […]
CHARLESTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

River to Rail Ride Scheduled for September

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT RELEASE. The River to Rail Ride bicycling event is back this year on September 10, 2022. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the event will have four routes starting at Kennekuk County Park with all proceeds benefiting the continued development of the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Three of the routes will take cyclists to the Vermilion County Kickapoo Rail Trail section which includes the 1/4-mile Trestle Bridge 90 feet above the Middle Fork River. The fourth route will stay within Kennekuk County Park, perfect for beginning cyclists and families with young children. Registration price includes SAG stops and support along the routes, t-shirt, and lunch. Details about the event, including 63-mile, 37-mile, 30-mile, and 7.5-mile map routes, can be found at www.RivertoRailRide2022.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available! For questions, please contact Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org, 217-442-1691.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Fire Chief Calls for Fourth of July Safety, Logic

Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters is calling for common sense this Fourth of July. He says when it comes to families, and especially children, who want to add some light and sound to their 4th of July celebrations, PLEASE stick to what’s legal. AUDIO: Things that you can buy...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Committee Hears DFD Equipment Grant Request; Assessment of Stations Underway

The Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters has passed along a request to the City Council Public Services Committee for a $30,000 grant for new auto extrication equipment, which includes new lifting airbags. Chief McMasters says the old ones need replaced, and that is an absolute necessity. AUDIO: Twenty-five year old...
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fourth of July in Champaign-Urbana: What is Open, What is Closed

There are few better times of the year than the Fourth of July in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for information on Fourth of July celebrations or other things to do on the holiday with your family, check out our Fourth of July activity guide and our Fourth of July fireworks guide.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Board Approves Eight New Degree Certificates

They just had their graduation a while back, but the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees is not resting on any laurels. Eight specific new degree certificates were approved during Thursday night’s meeting: four involving music performance or production, three involving hospitality or restaurant management, and one for robotics technology.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Announces Events

“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. $10 at the door Networking, food, dessert, coffee/tea, beer & wine from 112 Wine & Coffee Shoppe. Bricks & Ivy will also be open for people to. browse @ 201 E Main, Hoopeston. Please RSVP to Nicole at. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com. Young Professionals Network. Wednesday, July...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Polling places see issues

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast your ballot. The polls opened at 6 a.m. Heads up for voters in Seymour, the polling location at the Community Center is closed. The Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons, said voters there should go to the Bondville location. Ammons said the Seymour […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

July’s First Fridays Event in Downtown Danville: Sports and Brews

Downtown Danville is opening July 4th Weekend with another First Fridays event, with this one called Sports and Brews. Sporting events will be taking place such as volleyball, frisbee golf, corn hole tournaments, a celebrity dunk tank, and much more. The evening will also include Joyful Bubbles, six food trucks,...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Campus bar staff describes ‘lockdown’ during hit-and-run

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – When violence broke out at a U of I Campustown bar, staff members had to act quickly. The disturbing incident was recorded and shared across social media. Champaign police said the video captured a Savoy teenager eventually running over a man. It happened early Sunday morning at Fifth and Green streets […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

