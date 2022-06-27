ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Grant Miller stops by the luxurious Serena Hotel in Aventura!

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Grant Miller stops by the luxurious Serena Hotel in Aventura!...

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

Parents and families take note, State of Kid recently opened on Miami Beach

This kid-centric concept combines childhood enrichment, parenting classes and curated retail, all in one modern space. Boasting the most in-demand instructors and sought-after clothing brands, this retail/experiential hybrid was created to make parenting easier. The female-founded company launched in 2019 in the Design District and, more recently, expanded to Miami...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

EAST RIDGE AT CUTLER BAY HOSTS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, FIREWORKS

WHO: East Ridge at Cutler Bay, a senior living community in Miami, is hosting its first Fourth of July celebration following the pandemic. The community will welcome residents, team members and families for an intergenerational Independence Day celebration full of food, live music, a golf cart parade and fireworks. WHAT:...
CUTLER BAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant brings island cuisine to Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Dining at the new Reggae Roots Jamaican Restaurant is a fully immersive experience. “I’m very big on environment,” says Monique Clarke Brown, who co-owns the fast-casual Fort Lauderdale eatery with her husband, Alexis Brown. “Dining is an experience. It’s not just a food being served in a room that’s a box. What am I hearing? What am I seeing? What am I smelling? “So for me, I was like, all ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Village artist Jorge Ballará’s painting reflects local flora

Palmetto Bay resident and artist Jorge Ballará has lived in the village for the past seven years, but his first time exhibiting in the area was during a special art event called “Beyond the Woods” at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, June 11. Ballará chose his three-panel triptych,...
PALMETTO BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

LA BOULANGERIE BOUL’MICH: A delicious all-day destination where France and the Americas Meet

For close to a decade, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich has been a go-to spot for those in the know seeking delicious, freshly-made French and Latin baked treats, perfectly-executed coffee creations and a vast menu of sweet and savory delights stretching across all three meal periods. Omelets and Benedicts made to order, served with a complimentary glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice? Check. French toast/pain perdu? Check. Pastas, salads, gourmet sandwiches, empanadas and quiches? All bases covered. Truly, in a restaurant market saturated with practically every type of concept under the sun, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich — with six locations throughout Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties — stands apart. Now, with its newest location in Doral, the brand that celebrates fresh, fine food from France, Venezuela, Argentina and beyond is poised to be the not-so-secret spot for South Floridians and travelers alike.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 live flies ‘landing on clean utensils,’ roaches among issues that shut 2 restaurants, including popular raw bar

Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aventura, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Make an Impact This Summer on Miami Beach

Seasonal traveler activities will educate and advocate for change while delivering exclusive and notable experiences. This summer, Miami Beach visitors have access to seasonal activities and experiences that bring the elements of a luxury vacation together with initiatives created to foster community awareness and change. According to the 2022 Impact Tourism report by Kind Traveler, 96% of travelers responded that it’s important their tourism dollars make a positive impact on the communities they visit and the environment. Starting this month, visitors will find new ways to get involved, all while enjoying a selection of destination offerings that help put tourism dollars to work in the spirit of giving back. From limited-time educational exhibitions and fashion events for charity, to hotel stays with hands-on, in-the-sand activations, Miami Beach is an ideal city for those seeking to make a difference while on vacation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

121-Year-Old Nonprofit Organization Sets Record for Jewish NFT Sale

Jewish National Fund-USA (JNF-USA), the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south, recently announced it has sold its first non-fungible token (NFT) for a record $10,000. The single edition one-of-a-kind NFT — a video featuring three generations of Jewish...
CORAL GABLES, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Third Surterra Wellness Dispensary opens to meet community’s growing demand

Parallel, a multi-state medical marijuana operator, recently announced the opening of a new Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Kendall becoming the third Surterra location in Miami-Dade County. The dispensary is located at 10755 SW 72 St. (Sunset Drive). “As Surterra continues to expand its dispensary locations across Florida,...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A Letter from the Chairman of the Board, Aaron Tandy

I wanted to thank everyone who attended and helped make our Gala a huge success. Despite the storm that led up to the event, the clouds cleared right before we opened the doors and I’m so glad we were able to finally have it after two cancellations due to Covid-19. I want to thank the honorees and our Vice Chairs Alfredo Gonzalez, Seth Feuer and Rich Segal for helping with planning the event. We were also able to raise thousands of dollars that were given to the Global Empowerment Mission, led by Michael Capponi a Gala honoree, for Ukrainian Relief efforts. It felt really good to get together, raise money for good causes and dance the night away.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

HaSalon Miami Launching New Summer Series!

HaSalon Miami is pleased to announce the highly-anticipated launch of HaSalon Miami’s brand-new Summer Series specially curated by Chef Eyal Shani. HaSalon Miami has put together an experiential four-course, prix fixe menu well-equipped with the celebrated Mediterranean flavors and ingredients of HaSalon. Now through Labor Day, the Summer Series menu will be offered at $68 per person and will be made available in the first seating between 6 – 7:30PM. Guests can expect HaSalon’s signature and eclectic flavors through seasonal favorites such as the Beetroot Carpaccio, the Grilled Fish with Salat Aravi, and more! When you visit, expect to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world and the energetic, irresistible vibe that makes HaSalon a restaurant like no other. Reservations can be made at: https://resy.com/cities/mia/hasalon-miami.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County present Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds

Arrangements, Orchestrations, Additional Music and Lyrics by John L. Cornelius, II. This jammin’ musical shares the legendary reggae artist’s message of peace and love with a new generation of songbirds!. Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Opening Night. Through Saturday, July 9. Tickets: $20 (children up...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Deering Estate offers reduced general admission on Independence Day weekend

Deering Estate will offer $5 general admission on Independence Day weekend, July 2, 3 & 4 (Saturday, Sunday & Monday) for residents to enjoy wildlife viewing, bay vistas and self-guided access of the museums. Information about other activities in Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade Parks is available online to celebrate our nation’s independence and tips to ensure a safe holiday weekend.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Cutler Bay schedules 4th of July events at Whispering Pines Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The town’s 54th annual Cutler Bay/Whispering Pines 4th of July Celebration and Parade is scheduled for Monday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Whispering Pines Park, 8800 Ridgeland Dr. The popular parade will see people lining up along the parade route to watch...
CUTLER BAY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Solar Co-op selects Cutler Bay Solar Solutions to serve group

The Miami-Dade 2022 Solar Co-op has selected Cutler Bay Solar Solutions to install solar panels for the 149-member group. Co-op members selected Cutler Bay Solar Solutions through a competitive bidding process over five other firms. “Miami-Dade County is partnering with Solar United Neighbors of Florida to bring solar energy access...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy