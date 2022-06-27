ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, MA

Two Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Route 395 Crash

 2 days ago
WEBSTER - A single car crash on the southbound side of Route 395 on Sunday left two dead and two in serious condition. Massachusetts State Police responded to the...

WEBSTER — A man and a woman died in a rollover crash on Interstate 395 Sunday morning. Leeha Thompson, 21, of Southbridge and Carlos Ortiz-Pomales, 20, of Framingham were pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus in Worcester, state police said. Another 21-year-old Southbridge woman, who was driving, and a 20-year-old Framingham...
