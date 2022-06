The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will receive $1 million from the Florida Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged for a re-launch of a regional transportation disadvantaged service in Tampa Bay, which was discontinued a year ago due to a lack of funding. In partnership with agencies in Hillsborough and Pasco counties, the funding will re-launch same-day, door-to-door regional trips within Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco Counties. “When the state funding was canceled last year, I know a lot of residents who relied on the service to get from Pinellas to Tampa or Pasco to Clearwater were left stranded. So this time, all three counties worked collaboratively and I’m grateful to the Commission for approving of this new regional approach," PSTA CEO Brad Miller said in the news release. The new regional service will be provided by rideshare companies Uber and Lyft, taxis, and wheelchair van services for all qualified residents within the counties.

TAMPA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO