Golf: Jake Tull sinks hole-in-one

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1184 Estate of NANCY WICHMANN AKA NANCY K. WICHMANN AKA NANCY KAY WICHMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated October 2, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Michael J. Henning, whose address is 1209 Jackson Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 6/23/2022 Referee Susan Solheim (COURT SEAL) Date: 6/23/2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Court Administrator, Deputy The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P .C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX:701-282-0825 (June 29; July 6, 2022) 77660.

