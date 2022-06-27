ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Golf: Jake Tull sinks hole-in-one

By News Staff
DL-Online
 3 days ago

DL-Online

Legion baseball: Post 15 swept in home doubleheader against Moorhead

DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes legion baseball team suffered a pair of losses on Wednesday night at Washington Ballpark. After Post 15 dropped game one 4-2, Moorhead ran away with game two, tagging Detroit Lakes in six out of seven innings in a 12-2 drubbing. Post 15’s runs...
MOORHEAD, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 29-July 10

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
DL-Online

DL graduate makes history as part of first all-Black team to conquer Everest

DETROIT LAKES — Carefully climbing through a snow-filled landscape, Eddie Taylor was cloaked in darkness. The only light emanated from his head lamp and the light carried by the Sherpa leading the way up Mount Everest. When he reached the top, the 2008 Detroit Lakes High School graduate made history by becoming part of the first all Black climbing team to ascend the storied mountain.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fergus Falls woman running for House District 9A seat

A local woman recently announced her candidacy for the seat for Minnesota House District 9A. Nancy Jost of Fergus Falls describes herself as an experienced rural and early childhood advocate. Jost has been endorsed by the state DFL party and sees her goal as just being a voice for rural Minnesota.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: June 27-29

9:35 a.m., Oil spill was reported at a transformer along 110th Street, Menahga. The spill was caused by a tree that fell during a storm. 9:49 a.m., Kids put a picnic table in the lake at the Frazee public beach. Officers removed the table and noted the city workers would chain the tables to the shelter to prevent the tables from going into the lake again.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Joann L Savoie

Feb. 21, 1933 - June 10, 2022. ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - Joann L Savoie, 89, Alexandria, formerly Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Friday, June 10, in Diamond Willow. A private family service was held. Interment was in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements by The David-Donehower Funeral Home.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Alice Normandin

July 12, 1929 - June 26, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Alice Normandin, 92, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Sunday, June 26, in Oak Crossing. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 1, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Crookston, Minn.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 03-PR-22-1184 Estate of NANCY WICHMANN AKA NANCY K. WICHMANN AKA NANCY KAY WICHMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 10, 2022, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purported to be the Will of the decedent, dated October 2, 2020 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Michael J. Henning, whose address is 1209 Jackson Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501, of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat.524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Date: 6/23/2022 Referee Susan Solheim (COURT SEAL) Date: 6/23/2022 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff Court Administrator, Deputy The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. Attorney for Applicant: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P .C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX:701-282-0825 (June 29; July 6, 2022) 77660.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kvrr.com

Gospel and Pop Singing Star Amy Grant Coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You’ll be able to spend an “Evening with Amy Grant” this fall at Fargo Theatre. The singer has sold more than 30 million albums in both gospel and pop music fields. Grant has won 26 Dove Awards for her Christian music and...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Nine from Essentia Health receive ‘Joyful Nurse’ award

DETROIT LAKES — Two nurses, Pamela Holland and Molly Hilukka, from Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes were amongst the recipients of the 2022 Restoring Joy to Leadership Award. The awards are presented by Restoring Joy to Leadership, a “spiritually based leadership-development consulting firm.” Nurses from a variety of organizations...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
trfradio.com

Bus Accident Reported in Otter Tail County

One person was injured in a 2 vehicle accident involving a bus Tuesday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Nicholas Anthony Olson, 43, of Elbow Lake was injured when the northbound 2011 Kia Optima he was driving collided with a 2022 Freightliner C2 Liner driven by 6Natalie Pulliam Jones, 63, of Woodleaf, North Carolina. According to the State Patrol report, the Optima was northbound on County Road 82 approaching Big Chief Road. The school bus was turning south onto County Road 82 at the time of the accident reported just before 6:30pm.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Sandy’s Donuts Temporarily Shuts Down All Locations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – We have some bad news for fans of Sandy’s Donuts. They have closed all three locations, but it’s just temporary. One of those disappointed customers was Owen Lindbo who was taking a nice stroll downtown with his mom and decided to stop for donuts.
DL-Online

Severe storms are possible this evening and tonight

FARGO - After a round of scattered thundershowers this morning through midday, Wednesday afternoon turns warm and somewhat humid, thanks to a feisty south-southeasterly wind gusting around 35 miles-per-hour. Temperatures will rise into the 80s, near 90 degrees in the southern Valley, with dew points climbing into the mid-60s. This warm and humid air will be waiting for a surface cold front to move in from the west.

