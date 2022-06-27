ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Billy Napier’s Florida Gators honeymoon period looks over. It shouldn’t be

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Tuxg_0gNWZjcW00
Billy Napier has not yet coached a game for the Florida Gators, but some fans are already melting down. [ STEPHEN M. DOWELL | Orlando Sentinel ]

On the Florida Gators’ 247Sports message board, there’s something called, “The official meltdown thread.” As of Monday morning, it ran 147 pages. It’s some light summer reading inspired by a pair of brutal recruiting blows suffered by Billy Napier’s staff.

The first came around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney orally committed to Florida State. The worst part? The Orange Park native and No. 128 overall recruit announced his choice just after leaving his official visit to Florida.

Two hours later, the Gators lost an even better blue-chip talent to another state school. California quarterback Jaden Rashada —the nation’s No. 45 overall prospect who was considered a UF lean earlier this month — committed to Miami.

Thus, the meltdown.

If you believe the posts on message boards and Twitter (always a dangerous proposition), Billy Napier’s honeymoon period has ended two months before his first game. Even if that sky-is-falling sentiment is extreme, there’s definitely a little more angst and a little less understanding now compared to Dan Mullen’s first June.

There shouldn’t be. This is crazy but, apparently, necessary to write: Napier hasn’t coached a game yet. It’s far too soon to know whether he will succeed or fail.

Napier’s rebuilding job was never going to be a quick fix. He never promised it would be.

“We’re a work in progress,” Napier said during his spring speaking stop at Armature Works. “I’m not going to lie to you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdwWw_0gNWZjcW00
Florida Gators coach Billy Napier told a crowd at Armature Works that his program is a work in progress. [ MATT BAKER | Times ]

I won’t lie to you, either. Some level of concern is justified.

Elite recruiters typically show their abilities in their first full cycle. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, Jimbo Fisher (twice) and Urban Meyer (also twice) all signed top-six classes in their first full year.

Napier’s Gators sit 36th, between SMU and Illinois. At this point in Smart’s tenure, Georgia was fifth.

Napier’s biggest get this cycle has been convincing Lakewood High edge rusher Isaiah Nixon to flip from UCF. That’s a nice addition, but the Gators aren’t going to get back to championship contention if their top recruit is ranked No. 195 in the country.

Former five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman choosing to enter the transfer portal Friday hurt, too. Although Bowman played sparingly and was part of a deep position group, it’s hard to spin the impending departure of one of the top recruits in Polk County history as a positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjwgl_0gNWZjcW00
Demarkcus Bowman didn't make a huge impact at Florida and is reportedly entering the transfer portal. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times (2021) ]

If Napier is going to do what he was hired to do — beat Alabama and Georgia on the field —he’s going to have to beat them on the recruiting trail. He hasn’t done that much yet.

Key word: yet. It’s June of Year 1.

Recruiting is especially fluid this time of year, which explains why Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M all sit outside the top 40 nationally. There are too many commitments and decommitments left to gauge success.

Meyer transformed the Gators with a 2006 class that finished No. 2 nationally. Three of its superstars (Tim Tebow, Percy Harvin and Brandon Spikes) didn’t choose UF until after Meyer’s eight-win regular season. If Napier squeezes eight wins out of this team — an optimistic but achievable goal — why couldn’t he close well on the recruiting trail and land the kind of game-breakers UF needs?

His brief history at UF already shows he can. In December, Napier swooped in late to sign IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson, the nation’s No. 44 prospect. Mullen signed only three players that were ranked higher during his UF tenure. That addition should carry more weight than a non-binding oral commitment six months before the early signing day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38a3zk_0gNWZjcW00
The James W. "Bill" Heavener Football Training Center, seen here under construction last summer, is set to open in the next few weeks. [ TIM CASEY | University Athletic Association ]

It’s worth remembering, too, that the Gators’ long-awaited $85 million football complex will open later this summer. When it does, Napier’s recruiting pitch will get easier. Maybe it will be enough to sway one or two big-time prospects.

In an interestingly timed open letter to fans on Friday, Napier acknowledged the passion and pressure at Florida.

“I can assure you that no one has higher expectations for what we want to accomplish than me,” Napier wrote.

Can he meet those expectations? Maybe, maybe not. Check back in December, after he coaches a full season and signs the bulk of his first full recruiting class.

As for now, it’s far to early to tell — no matter what the message-board meltdowns say.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Illinois State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Look: Florida Boosters Respond To Wild Recruiting Rumor

Sunday was a rough day for Florida Gators boosters as prized quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his intentions to play in the Sunshine State... for the Miami Hurricanes. But there has been a controversy brewing over whether Rashada was offered a lucrative NIL deal to attend Florida over Miami. Michael W. Caspino of Forward Counsel in California recently told On3 Sports that Rashada left "million on the table" by choosing the Canes over an $11 million offer he claim came from the Florida boosters group Gator Collective.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Percy Harvin
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Nick Saban
News4Jax.com

Chomp: Good & bad recruiting news for the Gators

This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. We’re sending this week’s edition of Chomp earlier than usual because we have some good news — and bad news — on the recruiting front... 🙂 A commit & 2 misses over the weekend...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
jitneybooks.com

Jacksonville Was a Hotbed of Music

In the spring of 1968, my dad would be transferred from Central California to Naval Air Station Jacksonville. I had already heard from a friend who had lived there that the music scene there was “happening”—and indeed it was. I couldn’t believe it. When I got to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Florida College#Florida State#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Uf
ocala-news.com

Ocala restaurant among Yelp’s top 100 in Florida

A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

13 places to celebrate July 4th

More than a dozen Fourth of July celebrations are on tap this coming weekend in North Central Florida. From Starke to Cedar Key, communities are set for parades, music and fireworks to mark the 246th anniversary of the birth of America’s independence. Here’s a list of events that are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Health hires diversity officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health officials named their new Chief Diversity Officer. Doctor Lakesha Butler is taking over this position, come August 22nd. Butler was a professor of pharmacy practice and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Southern Illinois University. She is trained in facilitating diversity-related discussion and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy