Bend, OR

Bend Fire Celebrates New Ladder Truck

By Heather Roberts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR-- Bend Fire and Rescue celebrates its new ladder truck Tuesday with a traditional fire service ceremony. The 107' truck will respond to calls in and around Bend, and Chief Todd Riley says it replaces a previous truck that was in service for more than 19 years, "Our response equipment...

Passing Train Blamed For Bend Brush Fire

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a small "outside fire" in southeast Bend, near Robal Lane and Nels Anderson Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Before crews arrived, 911 received more calls of a rapidly growing brush fire on the east side of the railroad tracks in the area, possibly spreading to a shed.
BEND, OR
Washington Driver Hurt In Tumalo-Area Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Washington woman was hurt in a crash near the Tumalo Cemetery, Tuesday. Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cline Falls Highway at about 4:40 p.m. and found a Subaru Forester laying on its driver's side on the southbound shoulder. Investigators say the 34-year-old was driving north...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
BEND, OR
▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
Semi Blocks Single-Lane Jefferson County Bridge

MADRAS, OR -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid Pelton Dam Road - the road that leads to Lake Simtustus. A semi apparently tried to cross the Willow Creek Bridge late Tusday night, and got stuck. The bridge is a single lane and signs are posted noted a restricted length for this portion of the road. In a Facebook post, JCSO says a crew is removing the truck and hopes to have the road reopened by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
DCSO Seeks Homes For Livestock

BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find forever homes for a number of animals at their rescue ranch, including four pigs. Mariya Leufven has been caring for Poppy and Tulip (pictured) since last year, "We received a report of these two pigs who were abandoned by the previous owner who left town, and we were able to confirm that he moved out of state." She tells KBND News, "They were very stand-offish in the beginning. They were - I wouldn’t say fearful - but they just didn’t like interacting with people. So, part of what we do is we want to make sure that the animals that we do place into permanent homes do not have any fear of people or any aggression." One also turned out to be pregnant and gave birth to a premature litter. The one survivor, Thomas, is also available for adoption. And, there's Gertrude, "She came to us as a 'stray,' summer of last year. She was found in La Pine. We attempted to locate the owner but no one came forward."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Hot Weather Brings Safety Reminders At Bend's Whitewater Park

BEND, OR-- Warm weather brings renewed calls for safety at Bend’s Whitewater Park. Julie Brown, with Bend Parks and Rec, says recent rule changes caught some users by surprise, "We’re not allowing leashes of any kind. And, that is an adjustment for surfers in particular. The large majority of surfers previously had been using a leash attached to their surfboard." She tells KBND News, "Anything that has the ability to hold you underwater can be a real hazard. So, we have a new rule where we’re not allowing leashes."
BEND, OR
Prineville Police Chief To Retire

PRINEVILLE, OR -- Prineville Police Chief Dale Cummins plans to retire this Friday and Captain Larry Seymour will take over. Cummins has served 38 years in law enforcement, working in San Diego and Gresham before coming to Prineville in 2015. While the shift seems sudden to some, City Manager Steve...
PRINEVILLE, OR
New Route For Fourth Of July Pet Parade

BEND, OR -- Bend’s annual Fourth of July Pet Parade returns this year with a new route. Bend Parks and Rec announced parade staging will be at Harmon Park at 9 a.m. Monday. Then at 10, the parade heads north on Harmon to Newport, then east to Wall Street and onto Drake Park - it’s the same route used for the Christmas Parade, Veterans Parade and others.
BEND, OR
Declines In Oregon Gas Prices

BEND, OR-- Prices at the pump fell for the second week in a row. AAA’s Marie Dodds tells KBND News, "National average for regular drops 9 cents, to $4.88 a gallon. The Oregon average dips three cents to $5.50. And, we’re seeing similar drops in most Oregon communities this week, ahead of the busy Fourth of July travel period." In Bend, the local average fell 4 cents to $5.55.
BEND, OR
Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Eight-Hour Standoff Leads To Arrest In La Pine

LA PINE, OR -- An eight-hour standoff led to an arrest early Monday morning. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a restraining order violation on Sparks Drive in La Pine, Sunday evening. During the investigation deputies learned 42-year-old Kelly Lee Clark was on...
LA PINE, OR

