Your Chicago Wolves are Calder Cup Champions

BOSTON -- You can add another candidate to the Bruins' head coaching search. Boston has reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. The 55-year-old Vellucci has done a little bit of everything over the last three decades, but has yet to get the chance to be an NHL head coach. Vellucci got his start with the Detroit Compuware Ambassadors of the North America Hockey League, serving as head coach from 1994-99. He led the club to U.S. national championships in his first and last seasons with the team and a 241-82-27 record...

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO