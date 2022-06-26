ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Chicago Wolves are Calder Cup Champions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I talk about the Carolina Hurricanes AHL affiliate being a Calder Cup Champion, your brain should immediately take you to the 2018-19 Charlotte Checkers, but once again, the Carolina Hurricanes...

Popculture

Colorado Avalanche Damage Stanley Cup While Celebrating Championship Win

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to win their first championship since 2001. And the team was celebrating a little too hard as they damaged the Stanley Cup Trophy while on the ice. As the team was getting together for a group photo, Avalanche player Nicolas Aube-Kubel skated toward the team while he holding the trophy. He then hit a snag on the ice, leading him to fall and taking the Stanley Cup with him. It led to a noticeable dent on the bottom of the trophy.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' coaching search reportedly down to three finalists

There could be an answer as soon as Wednesday on who will be the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and a new name has entered the ring. Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci has interviewed for the job. In fact, Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff believes that Vellucci has been interviewed twice now.
NHL

Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
CBS Denver

After parade, work begins for Avs in bid to repeat as champs

Nazem Kadri will be jubilantly waving to the fans at the parade Thursday through the streets of Denver. Possibly waving goodbye, too.Some tough decisions loom for the Colorado Avalanche after dethroning the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.As the players party and mingle with the fans in the Mile High City to celebrate the franchise's third Stanley Cup title, there's this difficult reality: Quite a few of them may not get the opportunity to return and defend the crown. This could be their farewell.The list of unrestricted free agent players includes big-time contributors such as Kadri, Darcy Kuemper,...
NHL

Kings Acquire Forward Kevin Fiala From Minnesota Wild

Kings send 2022 first-round draft pick and defenseman Brock Faber to Minnesota. The LA Kings have acquired forward Kevin Fiala from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft and the rights to defenseman Brock Faber. Fiala, 25, joins the Kings after...
NHL

Canes Announce 2022 Prospects Development Camp Schedule

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the team's annual Prospects Development Camp, which will be held at Invisalign Arena from July 10-14. The full camp roster will be released following the 2022 NHL Draft. Carolina's...
CBS Boston

Report: Bruins interview Mike Vellucci for head coaching job

BOSTON -- You can add another candidate to the Bruins' head coaching search. Boston has reportedly interviewed Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci, according to Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. The 55-year-old Vellucci has done a little bit of everything over the last three decades, but has yet to get the chance to be an NHL head coach. Vellucci got his start with the Detroit Compuware Ambassadors of the North America Hockey League, serving as head coach from 1994-99. He led the club to U.S. national championships in his first and last seasons with the team and a 241-82-27 record...
NHL

Florida Panthers Re-Sign Defenseman Matt Kiersted to a Two-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed defenseman Matt Kiersted to a two-year contract. The first year of Kiersted's contract (2022-23) will be a two-way contract, and the second (2023-24) will be a one-way contract. "Matt made great strides this year...
