Derek Daniels is the new chair of the South County Fire Board of Commissioners. Commissioners elected Daniels to the position of chair after Greg Urban resigned at the June 21 board meeting. Urban plans to move out of state later this summer and expects to step down as commissioner following the board’s July 12 meeting. Urban explained he resigned as chair prior to his departure so he would be available to help provide a smooth transition for the new chair.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO