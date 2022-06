The Alabama Football list of 2023 verbal commits got a major boost Sunday night. 5-Star, Tony Mitchell committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Based on the 247Sports Composite, Mitchell is the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 class and the No. 15 rated player overall. Nick Saban has now gained commitments from the No. 2 and the No. 3 (Jahlil Hurley) cornerbacks in the nation and is considered to have a great chance to add No. 1, Cormani McClain.

