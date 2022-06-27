One of the Rocky Mountain region’s most anticipated summertime music attractions for almost 60 years is back.

The 59th Annual Drums Along the Rockies features 8 elite drum corps affiliated with Drum Corps International, “marching Music’s Major League”.

This event is the major fundraiser of Colorado’s own Blue Knights and includes 19-time DCI World Champions, the Blue Devils; 7-time World Champions Santa Clara Vanguard; and perennial favorites, the Troopers of Casper, Wyoming.

