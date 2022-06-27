59th Annual “Drums Along the Rockies”
One of the Rocky Mountain region’s most anticipated summertime music attractions for almost 60 years is back.
The 59th Annual Drums Along the Rockies features 8 elite drum corps affiliated with Drum Corps International, “marching Music’s Major League”.
This event is the major fundraiser of Colorado’s own Blue Knights and includes 19-time DCI World Champions, the Blue Devils; 7-time World Champions Santa Clara Vanguard; and perennial favorites, the Troopers of Casper, Wyoming.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0