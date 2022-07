According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to find a way to move Ryan McDonagh and his $6.75 million annual salary. “It’s not news the Tampa Bay Lightning have some very difficult decisions to make. They want to try to keep unrestricted free agents Ondrej Palat and Nick Paul (among others), which is impossible without painful choices elsewhere,” Friedman said on Thursday. “According to multiple sources, the Lightning are working with Ryan McDonagh to see if there’s another team he’d consider a trade to.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO