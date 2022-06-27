GO McPherson – BPU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before heading to a lake this Fourth of July weekend, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have put 10 Kansas lakes and ponds under a warning:
A decaying area of showers is found near and along I-70 this morning along a weak boundary. As it moves to the east, it is falling apart. If you see some of this activity, it will only amount to a light shower or two. Aside from that, clouds are holding in that portion of the state. Those along and north of the boundary will be slightly cooler in the 80s. The rest of us bake in the 90s. Expect moderate humidity levels.
July is kicking off with a very typical summertime forecast with toasty temperatures and the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. We have seen a few strong to severe storms fire up in central Kansas this evening, but these systems will begin to fizzle out as the sun sets.
FLINT HILL, Mo. (KTVI) — A $20 million dollar house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area according to the listing agents. The property, being called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small...
The heat dome builds back Thursday into Friday as a not as hot front approaches from the northwest. We stand a chance for a storm or two to become severe up north Thursday evening. Damaging downburst winds are top of mind where winds of 60-70 MPH are possible. Hail is...
Comments / 0