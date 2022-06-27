GO McPherson – BPU

A decaying area of showers is found near and along I-70 this morning along a weak boundary. As it moves to the east, it is falling apart. If you see some of this activity, it will only amount to a light shower or two. Aside from that, clouds are holding in that portion of the state. Those along and north of the boundary will be slightly cooler in the 80s. The rest of us bake in the 90s. Expect moderate humidity levels.

WICHITA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO