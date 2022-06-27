New Route For Fourth Of July Pet Parade

BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find forever homes for a number of animals at their rescue ranch, including four pigs. Mariya Leufven has been caring for Poppy and Tulip (pictured) since last year, "We received a report of these two pigs who were abandoned by the previous owner who left town, and we were able to confirm that he moved out of state." She tells KBND News, "They were very stand-offish in the beginning. They were - I wouldn’t say fearful - but they just didn’t like interacting with people. So, part of what we do is we want to make sure that the animals that we do place into permanent homes do not have any fear of people or any aggression." One also turned out to be pregnant and gave birth to a premature litter. The one survivor, Thomas, is also available for adoption. And, there's Gertrude, "She came to us as a 'stray,' summer of last year. She was found in La Pine. We attempted to locate the owner but no one came forward."

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO