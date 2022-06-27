ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

New Route For Fourth Of July Pet Parade

By KBND News
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Bend’s annual Fourth of July Pet Parade returns this year with a new route. Bend Parks and Rec announced parade staging will be at Harmon Park at 9 a.m. Monday. Then at 10, the parade heads north on Harmon to Newport, then east to Wall Street and onto...

kbnd.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbnd.com

High Desert Rendezvous Returns In Person

BEND, OR-- For the first time since 2019, the High Desert Museum’s signature fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, will take place in person at the Museum on Saturday, August 27 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This marks the 33rd year of the High Desert Rendezvous, making it one of the longest-running fundraisers in Central Oregon.
MUSEUMS
kbnd.com

Alpenglow Park Ready For Visitors

BEND, OR -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is ready to open Alpenglow Community Park in Southeast Bend. Located at 61049 SE 15th Street, a half mile north of Knott Road, the 37-acre park is in one of Bend’s rapidly growing areas. The park is open for public use now, with a couple of exceptions – the playground awaits final approval, expected next week, and the pedestrian bridge over the railroad will be completed next month. Surfacing installation challenges and the wet spring weather caused playground delays that are resolved now and final inspection is scheduled for next week.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Hot Weather Brings Safety Reminders At Bend's Whitewater Park

BEND, OR-- Warm weather brings renewed calls for safety at Bend’s Whitewater Park. Julie Brown, with Bend Parks and Rec, says recent rule changes caught some users by surprise, "We’re not allowing leashes of any kind. And, that is an adjustment for surfers in particular. The large majority of surfers previously had been using a leash attached to their surfboard." She tells KBND News, "Anything that has the ability to hold you underwater can be a real hazard. So, we have a new rule where we’re not allowing leashes."
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges

Bend’s Fourth of July fireworks show from atop Pilot Butte will blaze into the sky next Monday night, and other colorful, traditional displays are on tap around the area, despite challenges from staffing to supply-chain troubles and wildfire concerns that have prompted cancellation of some events around the West. The post Bend’s Pilot Butte show, Central Oregon’s other traditional fireworks displays set to go, despite challenges appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Brown
kbnd.com

Semi Blocks Single-Lane Jefferson County Bridge

MADRAS, OR -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid Pelton Dam Road - the road that leads to Lake Simtustus. A semi apparently tried to cross the Willow Creek Bridge late Tusday night, and got stuck. The bridge is a single lane and signs are posted noted a restricted length for this portion of the road. In a Facebook post, JCSO says a crew is removing the truck and hopes to have the road reopened by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kolomkobir.com

A 40,000-Acre Hunter’s Paradise in the Heart of Oregon

Ochoco Ranch, an enormous private, pristine estate in Central Oregon, is a recreational hunter’s dream come true. It was listed in March 2021 by Greg and Robin Yeakel of Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, who noted that it’s the largest timbered property on the west side of the Ochoco Mountains and one of the larger parcels in Central Oregon.
PRINEVILLE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Parks And Rec#Volunteers#Veterans Parade#Bprd
kbnd.com

Bend Fire Celebrates New Ladder Truck

BEND, OR-- Bend Fire and Rescue celebrates its new ladder truck Tuesday with a traditional fire service ceremony. The 107' truck will respond to calls in and around Bend, and Chief Todd Riley says it replaces a previous truck that was in service for more than 19 years, "Our response equipment - it doesn’t last forever. To get 20 years out of a ladder truck, that is the end of its life and that’s industry standard. And, it’s time for us to replace it." He adds, "The reach is the same; we can still reach every building in Bend. We have 107’ vertical capability." But, he says, "It’s a new engine, new chassis and the safety features that come along with it are really important. But, it does have a ton more equipment on it and gives us a lot more capabilities."
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

DCSO Seeks Homes For Livestock

BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to find forever homes for a number of animals at their rescue ranch, including four pigs. Mariya Leufven has been caring for Poppy and Tulip (pictured) since last year, "We received a report of these two pigs who were abandoned by the previous owner who left town, and we were able to confirm that he moved out of state." She tells KBND News, "They were very stand-offish in the beginning. They were - I wouldn’t say fearful - but they just didn’t like interacting with people. So, part of what we do is we want to make sure that the animals that we do place into permanent homes do not have any fear of people or any aggression." One also turned out to be pregnant and gave birth to a premature litter. The one survivor, Thomas, is also available for adoption. And, there's Gertrude, "She came to us as a 'stray,' summer of last year. She was found in La Pine. We attempted to locate the owner but no one came forward."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Jefferson County sparks three million-dollar projects with $750,000

County uses American Rescue Plan Act dollars to spur industrial development. Watch for three new industrial projects in Madras propelled by $750,000 from Jefferson County: two industrial business parks and a truck wash next to Love's Travel Stop on Highway 97 will each receive $250,000 grants. "I can't remember a time when we've had more industrial development to go at once," said Gus Burril, Madras city administrator.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Pets
magnetmagazine.com

Live Review: Bob Dylan, Bend, OR, June 27, 2022

“These days, people are lucky to have a job. Any job. So critics might be uncomfortable with my working so much. Anybody with a trade can work as long as they want. A carpenter, an electrician. They don’t necessarily need to retire.” —Bob Dylan, Rolling Stone, 2009.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Elks

The Bend Elks returned home last night, following a week long road trip in Washington, only to go extra innings entertaining the Bellingham Bells. The Bells came into town leading the north division of the Westcoast League by 3-1/2 games over Kamloops, and the Elks entered the night just 1-game behind idle Corvallis for the south lead.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy