Boston, MA

Avalanche Stanley Cup Win Cashed Last Leg Of Bettor’s Six-Figure Parlay

By Sean T. McGuire
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One bettor was granted a six-figure payout Sunday night as the Colorado Avalanche cashed the third and final leg of a three-team parlay with their Stanley Cup Final victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. BetMGM revealed Monday morning how the aforementioned bettor turned $500 into $269,000 following a three-team...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

