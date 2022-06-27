ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why This Rare Bored Ape NFT Just Sold For $119,660 In ETH

By Benzinga Insights
The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #1049 just sold for 109.00...

