THE FLATS – With the start of Georgia Tech’s 2022 football season less than 10 weeks away, three-game ticket mini-plans are now on sale to the general public. Plans start at $175 for upper bowl seating, and $225 for lower bowl seats. Three-game plans include a guaranteed seat for the Sept. 5 Clemson game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and a choice of two other home games. Fans purchasing three-game mini-plans will have access to better seat locations before single-game tickets go on sale later this summer.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO