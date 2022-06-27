ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland pregnancy center ‘mistakenly’ attacked by pro-abortion-rights militants

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eD0oQ_0gNWXX3600

Pro-abortion-rights militants mistakenly attacked a pregnancy assistance center in Portland after Roe v. Wade was overturned, upset staffers said Monday.

Mother and Child Education Center executive director Maura White, a self-described pro-choice liberal, told Fox News that her Oregon nonprofit helps young mothers and babies in need and has no official stand on the contentious abortion-rights issue roiling the nation.

“My organization, we are nonprofit, and we help moms, families, kids in need, babies from zero to 5 years old,” she said. “We’re just there to help people. And so they mistakenly thought that we were out here doing anti-abortion and everything. The violence was horrible.”

The nonprofit suffered at least $10,000 in damage after protesters smashed windows and spray-painted slogans Saturday, White said.

She said local police warned her in advance of potential attacks and were sympathetic after the destruction took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krnwc_0gNWXX3600
Broken windows are boarded up behind a spray-painted sign at Mother and Child Education Center in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2022.
JOHN RUDOFF/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHakq_0gNWXX3600
The property was vandalized by demonstrators the night of June 25, 2022.
JOHN RUDOFF/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6UnA_0gNWXX3600
The center, which claims not to be an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center, connects mothers and children to social services.
JOHN RUDOFF/AFP via Getty Images

But she noted that local cops have become notably less vigilant when it comes to crime in the wake of the “defund the police” sentiment in the area.

“I do feel that the ‘defund the police’ movement has definitely impacted their ability to be more proactive in the street,” she said. “It’s really unfortunate.”

White, a Democrat, said she supports the right to protest but denounced the wave of unrest that has rocked Portland in the wake of the US Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, which federally guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion.

“Free speech is not smashing in the very businesses that are helping people, that are helping children,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEKVk_0gNWXX3600
Executive director Maura White said the “violence was horrible.”
Getty Images

White said her center assists those who have already decided to bear their children.

“They’ve already made that choice,” she said, adding that her organization has been under attack on social media. “They don’t understand what we do.”

The nonprofit helps new mothers struggling with being able to afford diapers, strollers and other basic necessities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6Y5u_0gNWXX3600
A copy of the book “Who Can You Trust?” is seen at Mother and Child Education Center in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2022.
JOHN RUDOFF/AFP via Getty Images

“They love their kids,” she said. “We’re just helping them be the best parents they can be.”

While insurance will help pay for some of the damage, White said she has a high deductible and will inevitably have to foot some of the costs.

“It’s so not fair,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Strollers#Defund The Police#Roe V Wade#Crime Issues#Protest#Fox News#Getty Images
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy