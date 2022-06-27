ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel adds Tuesday hearing to present ‘recently obtained evidence’

By Callie Patteson
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot just scheduled a last-minute hearing on Tuesday after saying last week it was delaying the remainder of its hearings until July.

In an advisory released Monday, the committee announced the hearing will take place at 1 p.m. in order to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.”

Unlike the previous five hearings, the panel did not announce who would be providing testimony or how many witnesses there would be.

Last week, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) revealed the committee was postponing the rest of its scheduled hearings — which were originally set to take place this week — due to an influx of new evidence.

Among the evidence obtained is footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder — who filmed President Donald Trump and his family before and after the Capitol riot — documents from the National Archives, and new tips that came in during the first four live hearings held in the past two weeks .

At the time, Thompson told Politico that the committee may add one or more hearings that would likely be scheduled following the Independence Day recess.

On Sunday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the upcoming hearings will focus on the lead-up to the Jan. 6 riot, “marshaling of this mob” and the actual attack on the Capitol.

“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Schiff added. “Basically, the president’s flagrant dereliction of duty while the Capitol was being attacked.”

So far, the committee has outlined a massive pressure campaign from Trump and his close allies on then-Vice President Mike Pence, local and state officials, as well as top Justice Department staffers to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The most recent hearing — held June 23 — focused on Trump’s efforts to allegedly corrupt the Justice Department, including through replacing the acting attorney general with another department official who supported the chief executive’s claims of election fraud, despite pushback from within the department.

The panel did not announce who would be providing testimony or how many witnesses there would be.
The subject of Tuesday’s hearing has not yet been announced.

