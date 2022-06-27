ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

McKee fills commerce secretary job with Department of Business Regulation head

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE — Gov. Dan McKee named the head of the state's Department of Business Regulation to fill the role of commerce secretary vacated last week by Stefan Pryor, who is running for state treasurer .

Elizabeth Tanner will start work immediately as the new commerce secretary, McKee announced Monday morning.

"When faced with challenges, Liz has always come out on top," McKee said in a statement . "She advocates for policy that is efficient and outside-the-box, and I know she will get the job done to continue Rhode Island’s growing momentum."

Tanner was appointed to run the Department of Business Regulation by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo in November 2017 and oversaw the regulation and enforcement of financial services, the State Fire Marshal's Office, the State Building Office, the Office of Cannabis Regulation and a variety of professional license bureaus, including the boxing commission, according to her biography for the Department of Business Regulation. Starting in 2015, Tanner worked at the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation in client services.

June 17, 2022: Amid Pawtucket stadium trouble, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor to step down Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JFI9S_0gNWXEWX00

In a statement , Tanner said she shares a commitment with McKee to address business issues and help small businesses grow.

Beth Dwyer will serve as interim director of the Department of Business Regulation. She had been the department's superintendent of banking and insurance .

Mark Patinkin: Seeing soccer stadium site up close with Pawtucket mayor, who worries state won't step up

Pawtucket stadium: Future of Pawtucket soccer stadium development still in doubt after Commerce Board meets

Pryor said on May 24, after announcing his campaign for treasurer , that he would leave the commerce post in "two weeks," but stayed on at McKee's request to craft a rescue plan for the Pawtucket soccer stadium project, beset by soaring construction costs.

May 24, 2022: RI Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor to run for state treasurer

The plan for the stadium project came under scrutiny from the Commerce Corporation Board of Directors, which would direct money into the project.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription . Here's our latest offer .

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter .

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: McKee fills commerce secretary job with Department of Business Regulation head

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

President of NEA of Rhode Island to retire later this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The president of the National Educational Association Rhode Island is stepping down later this year. Lawrence Purtill made the announcement Thursday his last day will be on December 30, 2022. Purtill will have completed 23 years as president of the organization upon his retirement. He...
POLITICS
pctonline.com

Rhode Island Passes Bill Restricting Use of Neonics

PROVIDENCE, RI — On June 22, Rhode Island legislators passed S. 2299, a bill that would restrict the use of neonicotinoids. The bill has been sent to Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D), who will determine whether to sign it into law. The bill would restrict the use of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders overcharged up to $2.2M by National Grid over 8 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A National Grid investigation found that the utility company overcharged Rhode Islanders by up to $2.2 million over an eight-year span. The Providence Journal reports that National Grid employees purposefully misfiled invoices so they could get the most amount of money in incentive payments from the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

FEMA to reimburse Rhode Island more than $3M

PROVIDNCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing Rhode Island more than $3 million. The reimbursement is for the cost of setting up temporary hospitals facilities during the pandemic, FEMA announced Wednesday. The three sites; the Dunkin Donuts Center, the former Citizens Bank Call Center in...
HEALTH
GoLocalProv

8 Surprises Emerging This Election Season

It’s official — candidates looking to run for office in Rhode Island in 2022 have declared, and there are some surprises. As GoLocal reported earlier this week, a growing number of top lawmakers are quitting — and now, there are some new faces looking to enter the political arena.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
GoLocalProv

A Growing List of Top RI Lawmakers Are Quitting

Leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are quitting at a near-record pace. As GoLocal reported on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey is not seeking reelection. He was the potential heir apparent to succeed Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The two are among the longest-serving in the General Assembly. Ruggerio...
POLITICS
irei.com

Two Bally’s Corp. Rhode Island assets sell for $1b

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) has paid $1 billion for Bally’s Corp.’s two Rhode Island casino properties, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel. Peter Carlino, chairman and CEO of GLPI, commented, “GLPI is delighted to extend our relationship with Bally’s...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#The State Building Office#Commerce
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 30, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a quality weather weekend, which continued into the week. They are starting to see more fluke on both the full and half day trips, including a 10-pound doormat on last Sunday’s trip. Along with the fluke, most anglers are seeing limits of big sea bass. The current new moon cycle should help provide plenty of drift over the holiday weekend, so be sure to book a trip asap!
LIFESTYLE
WestfairOnline

DATTCO acquires Rhode Island’s Flagship Bus

DATTCO Inc., a Connecticut-based motorcoach and charter bus company, has acquired the Rhode Island-based Flagship Bus for an undisclosed sum. Flagship Bus’ motorcoach service will operate under the DATTCO brand and the company’s staff will remain in place. “We have a long-standing business relationship with Flagship,” said Donald...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy