EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman. According to the El Paso Charter both the city manager and city attorney report to the nine city council members. In June of each year, the city council evaluates the performance of their two employees in accordance with each employee’s respective employment agreement and within the applicable laws.

EL PASO, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO