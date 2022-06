Nobody’s had a Paris Men’s Fashion Week quite like athlete Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s this season. The Canadian basketball player (who is a point guard for Oklahoma City Thunder) not only had a front row seat to take in the latest spring 2023 collections from labels like Givenchy and Kenzo, but he also made his very own runway debut by walking in the Thom Browne show on Sunday. “It was a dream come true,” Gilgeous-Alexander tells Vogue of his surprise catwalk debut, where he wore a striped coat look complete with a cropped button-up shirt and theatrical mask. “Talk about a fashion week finale! My new nickname is Runway Shai,” he says. Considering he spent much of the week rehearsing his model walk in his hotel, it’s a nickname that’s well-earned.

