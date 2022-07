Oil prices were largely steady in volatile trading on Thursday as the market weighed concerns over global supply against a build in U.S. fuel product inventories. Brent crude futures for September, the more actively traded contract, were up 28 cents, or 0.3%, at $112.73 a barrel by 0911 GMT. The August contract, which expires on Thursday, was down 11 cents, or 0.1%, at $116.15.

