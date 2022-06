There comes moments in our pop culture history that become a "mood" and Olivia Rodrigo singing the iconic song "F— You" with artist Lily Allen in response to the Supreme Court overturning of Roe V. Wade is definitely up there. The song was an anthem when most of us millennials were growing up. It's just simply one of those catchy songs that embody how we feel sometimes, with lyrics that say "F— you, f— you very very much" in the chorus. The song goes on to say "Do you get a kick out of being small-minded?" and other nods to people using their privilege to be hateful to others and while the song originally came out in 2009, it's still just as relevant.

