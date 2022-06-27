Valve ramps up production to 'more than double' Steam Deck shipments

The upcoming iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products of the year, which is something one could say about any previous iPhone generation. But there were worries a few months ago that the iPhone 14 production might suffer from the new COVID-19 lockdowns in China. As a result, Apple would have to delay the iPhone 14 launch. Some reports went as far as to say as one of the upcoming iPhone 14 models is behind schedule, which could spell trouble for Apple’s release plans.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO