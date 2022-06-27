ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve ramps up production to 'more than double' Steam Deck shipments

By K. Holt
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's some good news if you've been waiting to get your hands on a . Valve says it has and will be more than twice the number of units each week than it has over the last few months. The company planned to...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Report: Tesla Will Upgrade Its Plant In Shanghai To Boost Production

The Tesla Giga Shanghai plant barely returned to volume production after several weeks of lockdowns, but must halt production once more. According to Reuters' unofficial sources, Tesla will suspend most production in Shanghai in the first two weeks of July to upgrade the site (a separate report from Drive Tesla says about four days).
BUSINESS
Engadget

The Morning After: Valve warns you, again, against modifying your Steam Deck

Valve the risks of do-it-yourself Steam Deck maintenance, and this time it’s reminding you that trying to upgrade the built-in storage could lead to problems. Following a PC Gamer article on modding the Steam Deck, Valve hardware designer Lawrence Yang against upgrading the device's NVMe SSD. While it's technically possible, the bigger M.2 2242 drives are hotter and more power-hungry than the 2230 models the handheld was meant to support. Yang added you could "significantly shorten" the longevity of the system. You’ve been told.
VIDEO GAMES
TODAY.com

Target cutting prices due to huge inventory

Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent...
RETAIL
CNBC

How these young sellers made millions on Amazon and Walmart

Michael and Jake Lebhar were only teenagers when they began building their business, Lebbro Industries, from scratch. Now, the e-commerce and marketing company run by the two brothers sells multiple brands across several marketplaces, such as Walmart.com, Target.com and Amazon. With upwards of $10 million in annual sales, Lebbro is a success story and these are the young entrepreneurs' tips for others looking to make it big with their online business.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Shipment#Decks#Video Game#Q3
Footwear News

Target Announces the Return of ‘Deal Days,’ Its Amazon Prime Day Competitor That Could Help Clear Excess Inventory

Click here to read the full article. Target is bringing back its annual sales event in July, during the same period Amazon’s Prime Day is expected to occur. In its fourth annual iteration, Target’s Deal Days event will run online via the Target app and website between July 11 and 13. The three-day sales event will include deal on “hundreds of thousands of items” across food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys and will not require any membership fees. Amazon announced last week that its annual two-day sales event, Prime Day, will return on July 12 and 13. This annual...
RETAIL
CBS Miami

Retail chains with too much inventory consider new way to handle returns

MIAMI (CNN) -- The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target, Walmart, Gap, American Eagle Outfitters and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids' toys. It's costing them tons of money to store it. Now add on to that glut another category of product that stores have...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: The jaws of trade squeezing the supply chain

The jaws of the supply chain vise are squeezing trade so tight that the headache it is creating will be a whopper for logistics managers this peak season. Port congestion is growing again as a result of labor and equipment inefficiencies. Trade requires people, and what we see in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Maps is the people component in trade is behind this latest squeeze.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
WWD

Nike Direct-to-consumer Sales Help Counter China Declines

Click here to read the full article. Nike Inc. logged a slight decline in fourth-quarter sales, but nonetheless topped expectations as strength in its direct-to-consumer business offset declines in China due to COVID-19-related shutdowns. Net income fell 5 percent to $1.44 billion, down from $1.51 billion a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were 90 cents, down from 93 cents.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventBack to School VirtuallyNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW Sales dipped down 1 percent to $12.2 billion from $12.3 billion in the prior-year’s quarter. However, Wall Street was expecting earnings per share to fall 13 percent,...
ECONOMY
petage.com

Tracking Pet Food Pricing: Producer Price Index (PPI) vs Retail Prices

Changes in the price manufacturers charge for a product obviously impact the retail price for consumers. However, according to John Gibbons, the Pet Business Professor and president of A GPS for Pet Businesses, it is not always a direct correlation and often there is a significant delay in the response. The retailers who sell high demand products like pet food are under intense competitive pressure.
PET SERVICES
The Independent

B&M sees UK sales drop 9%, but sticks to full-year forecasts

Budget retailer B&M European Value Retail has revealed another slump in sales against a year earlier, when trade was boosted amid Covid restrictions.The chain said like-for-like sales tumbled 9.1% across its 705 UK stores in the quarter to June 25 – falling as much as 19.1% in the first five weeks as it came up against tough comparatives from a year ago.It said the sales declines pared back to 1.6% in the following eight weeks and the group stuck by its full-year forecasts for underlying earnings of between £550 million and £600 million.B&M, which also owns 311 Heron Foods shops...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

In non-volatile memory technologies, 2D materials may drive a major leap forward

Non-volatile memories—which are able to retain information even when power is removed—are largely employed in computers, tablets, pen drives and many other electronic devices. Among the various existing technologies, magnetoresistive random-access memories (MRAM), currently used only in specific applications, are expected to expand considerably on the market in the decade to come.
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

What Amazon’s first fully autonomous robot means for warehouse workers

Ten years after launching its robotics division, Amazon just unveiled its most advanced autonomous mobile robot (AMR) to date — and it could shake up the warehouse workplace. Proteus isn’t Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) debut in the AMR space, but it’s the first robot the company has produced that it...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 production starts soon, as Foxconn begins Apple-related hiring spree

The upcoming iPhone series is one of the most anticipated products of the year, which is something one could say about any previous iPhone generation. But there were worries a few months ago that the iPhone 14 production might suffer from the new COVID-19 lockdowns in China. As a result, Apple would have to delay the iPhone 14 launch. Some reports went as far as to say as one of the upcoming iPhone 14 models is behind schedule, which could spell trouble for Apple’s release plans.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Amazon’s new physical retail analytics service gives brands insights about product and ad performance

The company says the new service will give brands access to information about how their products are discovered, considered and purchased, which will then help them make informed decisions about promotions and ad campaigns. Brands will also get access to anonymized data about how their products rank and perform. The service will also provide performance metrics for in-store campaigns, such as digital signage.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Learn about green energy and electrical engineering for $50

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Many top organizations are pushing to adopt sustainable resources in the coming decades. Amazon, for instance, recently announced , while GM aims for its facilities to use . Increased focus on climate-friendly operations may also result in greater demand for green engineers, so learning how to apply this technology could lead to a stable career in the future.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Nike Q4 Beats Analyst Expectations Despite Russia Exit, China Pressures

Click here to read the full article. Shares for Nike, Inc. were up slightly in after-hours trading on Monday after the company beat expectations on earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Revenues in Q4 were down 1% to $12.2 billion compared to the prior year, with net income down 5% to $1.4 billion, or 91 cents per share. The Beaverton, Ore.-based company attributed approximately $150 million in expenses in the quarter associated with closing its Russian operations, and the transition of its businesses in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay to strategic distributor models. The athletic giant beat analyst expectations on both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Engadget

HTC's first new phone this year is the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro

HTC has introduced a new phone with metaverse-focused features, like it promised earlier this month. The HTC Desire 22 Pro supports HTC's Viverse ecosystem and will allow users to visit communities even without VR devices using their browsers. It's also compatible with the company's $499 Vive Flow VR headset and can be paired with the device if users want to explore experiences, watch movies and TV or even just access their apps in virtual reality. As Engadget Chinese notes, though, aside from its metaverse-focused offerings, the phone is firmly mid-range.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD returns to an all-time low of $140

Maybe you were finally able to get your hands on a PS5 not too long ago, but now you find yourself quickly running out of space on it. Now's a good time to invest in an SSD that can expand your console's storage because one of our favorites from Samsung is back on sale for an all-time-low price. The Samsung 980 Pro drive in 1TB is 33 percent off and down to $140. A few other drive we recommend from brands like PNY, Patriot and Crucial are also on sale right now, too.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy