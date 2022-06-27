ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge says NYC can't let noncitizens vote in city elections

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) - New York City can't let noncitizens vote for mayor and other city officials, a judge ruled Monday, siding with Republicans who challenged the measure as unconstitutional. In January, New York became the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens, though...

www.whec.com

Comments / 6

John Williams
2d ago

Well golly.. How else are the Democrats supposed to win elections if they can't have illegals vote for them

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastchesterreview.com

Hochul signs voting rights bill into law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, signed the landmark John. R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York into law cementing New York state’s place as a national leader on voting rights and fulfilling a key part of the governor’s 2022 State of the State agenda. The governor signed.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Arizona State
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Maryland, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist.com

New York Primary Day results: Here’s what we know so far

Gov. Kathy Hochul handily won the primary race, according to the Associated Press, where she was declared the winner at 9:26 p.m. Hochul is now the first woman in New York state history to win the nomination for governor by a major party. Hochul, who ascended to the role after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Moya
Person
Nick Langworthy
WHEC TV-10

Kathy Hochul wins Democratic Primary for governor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November. Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant...
ELECTIONS
CBS New York

Westchester County passes law allowing women safe access to abortion

NEW YORK -- The Empire State is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortions. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported, lawmakers in Westchester County say they want to make sure women have safe access, free from protesters. The Reproductive Health Care Facilities Access Act passed the county Board of Legislators 15-2 on Monday night. "Whether you're pro-life or pro-choice, a person, a woman, or staff person has the right to walk freely to and from a health care facility," Democratic Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson said."Eleven years ago, this law didn't get passed for a reason, and it still is...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Local#Voting Rights#Deportation#Republicans#Gop#Democrat
The Jewish Press

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Says He Does Not Support AIPAC

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is now running for Congress in New York’s newly-redrawn District 10, says he does not support the pro-Israel AIPAC lobby, claiming the organization has changed in an “unacceptable” way. “They have changed in a way that is unacceptable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says

A new COVID-19 wave with the strongest strain of the Omicron variant appears to have started in New York, one of NYC's top epidemiologists in the city is saying. Dr. Jay Varma, who was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's top public health advisor during the pandemic, said the infection rate appears to have stabilized at a high level rather than subsiding as summer starts to get into full swing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Another Staten Island secession task force bill, really?

New York City Council Member Joe Borelli wants Staten Island to have another chance at seceding. Reactions, so far, seem to indicate he’s going to need a lot of luck making the improbable a reality. Borelli, who represents City Council District 51 encompassing Staten Island’s South Shore, introduced a...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy