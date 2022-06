The Seattle Mariners made a bit of a surprise move on Monday after acquiring veteran first baseman Carlos Santana from the Kansas City Royals. The Royals parted ways with Santana for the bargain-basement price of two RHPs, Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Both are prospects with Fleming currently playing Single-A ball. So, the M’s got Santana for practically nothing in my eyes. Fun fact, this is the second time the Mariners have signed Santana after giving him a 10-day contract back in December of 2018.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO