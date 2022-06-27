Garden City Community College awarded $1 million for technology upgrades

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Community College has been awarded $1 million in federal funding for technology upgrades.

The $1 million will fund IT equipment upgrades, staff and technology to put Zoom-enabled classrooms into each of the service area high schools in the GCCC service area while also addressing technology upgrades for GCCC to enhance distance education.

“Since the pandemic, the importance and value of online education has been greatly realized,” Dr. Ruda, GCCC President, said. “GCCC is excited for this federal funding to help us provide additional online and hybrid courses to all of our service area high schools. In addition, this funding will allow us to enhance our distance education offerings through upgraded technology.”

According to a news release, the college received the money thanks to Sen. Jerry Moran securing funds from an appropriations package passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

The college said the funding will be received later this year and planning is in the works for a list of projects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.