Chicago Sky, Red Stars and Fire license plates available soon in Illinois

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Soccer and women's professional basketball fans in Illinois can show their pride for the first time in history through a new set of license plates....

letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
Eater

Where to Drink Outdoors in Bronzeville and Hyde Park

North Side and South Side residents might not be able to agree on much, but they do share a love of enjoying the city’s all-too-elusive nice weather by spending time drinking outside. The neighborhoods of Bronzeville and Hyde Park don’t have the flashy rooftops of downtown, but they both have a wide variety of excellent patios where diners can BYOB or enjoy a glass of wine or a signature cocktail while dining on Southern, Cajun, or Jamaican fare. There’s even a deck bar right at the 31st Street Beach perfect for really making the most out of a hot day.
The Crusader Newspaper

Mixed reaction as DuSable Museum changes name

The nation’s oldest museum that showcases African American history and culture is now called the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. DuSable’s President Perri Irmer unveiled the new name during a special ceremony Juneteenth weekend. The event ushered in a new era as the DuSable stands at a critical crossroad in the museum’s 61-year history.
fox32chicago.com

Long stretch of summer coming without extreme heat in Chicago

CHICAGO - Meteorological summer started back on June 1st. It has been a warm month so far with temperatures running 1.4 degrees above average. We've had a couple rounds of very high heat and humidity. This month has already seen six days hit a high of 90 degrees or hotter....
kolomkobir.com

A Look at Changes Starting July 1 – NBC Chicago

Some big measures will take effect in Illinois starting on July 1. While there are several changes to Illinois laws set to take effect starting next month, there are three big shifts Chicago-area residents will note. Grocery Tax Suspension. Beginning July 1, Illinois’ grocery tax will be suspended. The...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District announces opening of 37 of 77 pools on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
newcity.com

Bye Bye Blue: A Lament for the Classic Divvy Bikes

I’m a longtime bike commuter, and a fan of Chicago’s bike-share program, Divvy, with its big, blue, heavy, classic pedal-powered bikes. They’ve been a great option for getting around—it’s like having spare bikes around the city. But I’m worried about Divvy’s future. The...
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Baumgarten Is Engaged! Meet the Veteran WGN Anchor

Robin Baumgarten is a Chicago native and the Windy City’s favorite morning anchor. And her personal life is not free of social media curiosity either. The WGN anchor recently revealed she is in a relationship and is engaged to her mystery partner. Her followers want to know who Robin Baumgarten’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. However, she is keeping his identity under wraps. We reveal more about her background and family in this Robin Baumgarten wiki.
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

