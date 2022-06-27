Chicago Sky, Red Stars and Fire license plates available soon in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Park District announced it will open only 37 of its 77 pools starting on Tuesday.The park district blamed a shortage of lifeguards and said it could only hire about 55% of its targeted number of qualified seasonal lifeguards, according to a news release.The district will move some beach lifeguards to make up for the shortage and limit access to smaller beaches. The city said every resident will be able to find an open pool within two miles of their home. "Neighborhood pools are incredibly valuable resources for our residents and families, providing recreation and relief from...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO