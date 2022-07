In recent weeks, I have been seeing firsthand both professionally and personally how difficult it has been to maintain a sense of hope and well-being when world news and events seem to be careening out of control. From troubling Supreme Court decisions to horrifying cases of gun violence, from the war in Ukraine to talk of emerging new variants of coronavirus and increasing monkeypox cases, the world feels overwhelming to many people right now. Many different emotional experiences may result—from fear to rage, from grief to numbness—some even at the same time.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO