Antioch Police Investigating Three Weekend Shootings

MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot an Amtrak train conductor in Modesto. Modesto police say, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the Amtrak station in the city to investigate a report of a passenger causing a disturbance. The train conductor reported that the passenger was yelling and walking through the cars. The suspect, who the conductor recognized from a previous incident the day before in Turlock, allegedly threatened to shoot the conductor when he was confronted. Police say the conductor decided to stop in Modesto due to the threat and managed to lock the suspect in the cafe car. Officers then evacuated the train and unlocked the cafe car, asking the suspect to come out. When he was allegedly uncooperative, officers stepped in and managed to take him into custody. The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old San Pablo resident Demon Jones. He’s facing charges of criminal threats, resisting arrest, trespassing on a rail car, and hindering operation. Amtrak says the train had a 2-hour and 9-minute delay due to the situation.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO