ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch Police Investigating Three Weekend Shootings

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Antioch Police Department have released preliminary information on a series of shooting that occurred over the weekend in the City of Antioch. There was a shooting on June 24 at 8:37 pm. Victim was at home with her young children when she heard shots from the area of 7-11 (Buchanan...

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 2

liberalism is mental
2d ago

hey mayor Thorpe and councilwoman Walker I hope you're so proud of what you turned our city to be the okay Corral anybody else dies in the city the blood is on your hand Lamar Thorpe and you and Tanisha Torres Walker need to put your big people pants on and take the consequences of your upcoming charges and need to step down for the good of the city

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountytoday.net

Pleasanton Police Say Man Opened Fire as Men Tried to Steal His SUV

The Pleasanton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an attempted auto theft that resulted in shots fired. Pleasanton Police Department is currently investigating an attempted auto theft that resulted in gunfire and asks anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident to call (925) 931-5100.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police arrest four juveniles who tried to hold up driver, led car chase

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection with freeway shooting

(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple […]
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Antioch, CA
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in weekend BART shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – Two suspects in Saturday’s shooting at the West Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station have been arrested and are in custody, the agency stated in a press release. The suspects were arrested at the Montgomery Street Station last night shortly before 7 p.m. Selvin Lopez, 28 and of San Francisco, was charged […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#J Street#Violent Crime#Greyson Court
KRON4 News

Three arrested for robbing illegal marijuana grow site

(KRON) – Three people were arrested last Thursday for a robbery that occurred at a Santa Rosa home. All three suspects were found in possession of “processed marijuana” and police later learned that the property they robbed was an illegal grow site, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. SCSO received a call about a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police shoot, injure suspect who shot at officers

(BCN) — Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of the suspect’s vehicle were punctured with a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa police seek help identifying possibly dangerous burglary suspect

NAPA -- Police in Napa on Tuesday requested help from the public identifying a suspect being sought in connection with multiple burglaries in Napa County.The Napa Police Department Twitter account posted information and images from surveillance video showing the suspect in question who allegedly stole several firearms and power tools in at least three Napa County burglaries. Authorities did not provide any details about the exactly time or location of those incidents.Anyone with information on the suspect and his identity or on the burglaries is asked to call Napa police at (707)253-6030. Residents are advised not to approach the suspect if seen. Instead call 911 immediately.  
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man arrested after fatal sideshow-related crash; 2 OPD officers under investigation

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating what appeared to be a fatal sideshow-related collision early Sunday morning that also involved two officers being placed on administrative leave in connection with the case.Oakland Police Chief Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday afternoon announced that two officers who were involved in the case have been placed on administrative leave as their actions come under scrutiny."We want to thoroughly investigate our involvement, I think it's important that we make sure that whatever involvement we had with this incident that we fully investigate that to make sure our officers were following policy, following laws,"...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Vegetation Fire on Former Golf Range Property in Antioch

At 2:14 pm Wednesday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in the area of E 18th and Vineyard in the City of Antioch. While responding, it was reported the fire was on the property where the former golf range was located. It was also reported that the trailer was on fire along with homeless coming from the field.
ANTIOCH, CA
Daily Californian

‘The community demands answers’: Man dies after arrest at Santa Rita Jail

Jose Piña Cardenas, 30, was pronounced dead June 7, only three weeks after being taken into custody at Santa Rita County Jail. According to a press release from the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Piña Cardenas was arrested May 17 on suspicion of allegedly violating his parole and was taken into custody. The press release added that later that day, sheriff’s deputies allegedly found Piña Cardenas bleeding from his mouth, and he was then transferred to ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton, where he was pronounced dead June 7.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Pablo Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Conductor On Amtrak Train

MODESTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot an Amtrak train conductor in Modesto. Modesto police say, around 8 a.m., officers responded to the Amtrak station in the city to investigate a report of a passenger causing a disturbance. The train conductor reported that the passenger was yelling and walking through the cars. The suspect, who the conductor recognized from a previous incident the day before in Turlock, allegedly threatened to shoot the conductor when he was confronted. Police say the conductor decided to stop in Modesto due to the threat and managed to lock the suspect in the cafe car. Officers then evacuated the train and unlocked the cafe car, asking the suspect to come out. When he was allegedly uncooperative, officers stepped in and managed to take him into custody. The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old San Pablo resident Demon Jones. He’s facing charges of criminal threats, resisting arrest, trespassing on a rail car, and hindering operation. Amtrak says the train had a 2-hour and 9-minute delay due to the situation.
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON BAILEY LOOP & ARREST

Originally publsihed as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 5:22 P.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from an adult subject, on Bailey Loop in Sacramento County, stating there was an adult male victim laying on the floor with stab wounds.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy